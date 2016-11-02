11 arrested in dacoity case in Kolar

The Bangarpet police are on the verge of solving a dacoity case with the arrest of 11 accused of the 16 involved in the incident.

The arrests were made in connection with dacoity in a secluded farmhouse on the outskirts of Akkammadinne in Bangarpet taluk on September 24, Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) in-charge Superintendent of Police Divya Gopinath said.

The police gave the names of arrested as Prema, Prathap, Anilkumar, Nage Gowda, Harish, Sunilkumar, Raghu, Madhu, Marimuttu, Santhosh and R. Manjunath, all from Hassan district.

The police are making efforts to nab five others, who are said to be residents of Bengaluru.

The police have recovered 197 grams jewels, Rs. 5000 in cash, a car and one tempo traveller from the arrested.

All the arrested are petty traders in Hassan and were arrested on Tuesday, Ms. Divya said.

Conspiracy

It is learnt that one of the accused, Prema, got the information that Rs. 80 crore of black money was kept in Ramakrishnappa’s farmhouse at Akkaladinne and hatched a conspiracy to loot the money with her husband Pratha and nine others from Hassan. They also involved five others from Bengaluru.

They failed in their first attempt on September 19 as the two dogs at the house chased them away. They fled that night. All the 16 members of the gang returned on September 24 and made the dogs unconscious by administering some chemical.

They attacked Mr. Ramakrishnappa with a rod and tied the women in the house and made away with cash and jewels worth Rs. 20 lakhs.