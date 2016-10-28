‘Finalise guidelines for selecting Rajyotsava Award winners’

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday asked the State government to finalise, at the earliest, guidelines for selecting persons for the annual Rajyotsava Award based on the draft guidelines prepared by a committee of experts.

Justice S. Abdul Nazeer passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by B.V. Satyanarayana Rao, a poet. The petitioner had questioned the non-consideration of his name for the award during the previous year.

The government constituted the committee, headed by H.N. Nagamohan Das, a former judge of the High Court, following a suggestion made by the court for evolving a guideline to select persons for the award on noticing that the court has been witnessing litigations from enthusiasts questioning selection process.

The government counsel told the court that draft guidelines are under active consideration and the petitioner has been considered by the State.