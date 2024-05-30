GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Workers’ demands reiterated on CITU’s 54th Foundation Day

The union was keen on the withdrawal of the labour codes, identification of ‘scheme workers’ as government employees and fixation of minimum wage at ₹26,000, says its district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar

Updated - May 30, 2024 07:50 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Donors at the blood donation camp organised by the Defence Employees Coordination Committee to mark the 54th Foundation Day of CITU, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Donors at the blood donation camp organised by the Defence Employees Coordination Committee to mark the 54th Foundation Day of CITU, in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

The 54th foundation day celebrations of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) were held at the union office here on Thursday, May 30.

CITU district vice president K.M. Kumar Mangalam hoisted the union flag. Later, the members exchanged greetings, cut a cake, and distributed it among themselves.

Addressing the gathering, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar said that CITU was formed on May 30, 1970, in Kolkata to address workers’ issues. It brought different trade unions under a single umbrella and has been waging struggles against successive governments’ anti-worker policies.

Expressing apprehensions that the BJP, if voted to power again, would revoke the existing labour laws, he said that the CITU was keen on the withdrawal of the labour codes, identification of ‘scheme workers’ as government employees, fixation of minimum wage at ₹26,000 and its implementation and mobilising the workforce against the anti-worker, anti-people policies of the government. He said that the CITU has succeeded in uniting different trade unions at the national, State and district levels and called upon the workers to be prepared to bring proletarian rule to the country.

Visakhapatnam district working women committee convener P. Mani said workers created a nation’s wealth. She alleged that some corporate companies were making high profits without doing any work. While workers were toiling hard, the corporate companies were reaping rich benefits without doing anything. She called for educating workers in this regard. The CITU, the last major trade union to be formed, has been striving to achieve this.

CITU district secretary B. Jagan, M. Subba Rao, GVMC Union president and secretary Nookaraju and U. Raju respectively, Mutha union leaders Y. Raju, Pydiraju and Bangarayya, Building Union leader Narasinga Rao, and CITU leaders Chandramouli, Sureedu and Poleswara Rao were among those who participated.

Medical camp

A blood donation camp was organised on Thursday under the joint aegis of the Defence Employees Coordination Committee and Alluri Sitharama Raju Vignana Kendram to mark the centenary of the death of revolutionary freedom fighter Alluri Sitharama Raju and the 54th Foundation Day of CITU.

N.V.N. Durga Prasad Rao, who participated as chief guest, spoke on the importance of blood donation and on the benefits of donation to the donor. The required quantities of blood were available only in West Bengal and Kerala and patients in other States were facing difficulties due to the shortage of blood.

Y. Anjani Rajesh, Nageswar Bhanu, Khasim, Swamy, Jagadish and Nagarjuna were among those who participated in the progrmme.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / unions

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.