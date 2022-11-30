WNS expands presence in Visakhapatnam with new delivery centre

November 30, 2022 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a listed company in New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, on Wednesday announced the launch of its new delivery centre in Visakhapatnam.

This centre will further strengthen WNS existing capabilities in delivering digital first industry-specific solutions for diverse industries, including shipping and logistics, healthcare, banking and financial Services, insurance and other high-tech and professional services.

Speaking to The Hindu, WNS CEO Keshav R. Murugesh said, “WNS new delivery centre in Visakhapatnam marks our targeted expansion in this vibrant city. Starting with fewer than 50 employees in 2012, today we have grown our presence to more than 3,300 employees with over 2,000 employees added in the last two years alone.”

He also said that in addition to building a robust talent hub, WNS has also expanded the depth of services offered to clients globally from the Visakhapatnam centre.

“The city offers the right talent mix with in-demand skill-sets including Cloud, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity. The availability of talent and the Andhra Pradesh government’s steadfast support for the IT-BPM industry are catalysing the city’s rapid growth as an IT-BPM destination of choice,” he added.

WNS new centre is located at Vizag IT Park Limited, VUDA Compound, at the Siripuram Junction. WNS’s other facility is at the Tech Hub, Old Resapuvanipalem in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking about the growth of WNS, Mr. Keshav said, as of September 30, 2022, WNS had 57,503 professionals across 60 delivery centres worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“In India we are focussing on tier-two cities and we already have facilities in cities such as Indore and Visakhapatnam,” he said.

According to him, there is immense potential for the IT-BPM sector in India and as of now of the $232 billion IT and IT-enabled businesses in India, IT-BPM’s chunk is around US $44 billion and of which WNS share is around US $1 billion.