Weekly special train from Bhubaneswar to Yelahanka via Duvvada

Published - May 16, 2024 07:25 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A weekly special train is being operated by operated from Bhubaneswar to Yelahanka, via Duvvada, on Saturdays from June 1.

Train no. 02811 Bhubaneswar-Yelahanka special train will leave Bhubaneswar at 7.15 p.m. on Saturdays from June 1 to 29 and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 1.53 a.m. and leave at 1.55 a.m. to reach Yelahanka at 11.55 p.m.

In the return direction, 02812 Yelahanka-Bhubaneswar special train will leave Yelahanka at 5 a.m. on Mondays from June 3 to July 1 and will reach Duvvada on the next day at 4.30 a.m. and depart at 4.32 a.m. to reach Bhubaneswar at 12.15 p.m., according to K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division.

This train will have stoppages at Khurda Road, Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Nandyal, Dhone, Dharmavaram and Sri Satya Sai Prashanti Nilayam.

The train will have 16 AC III-Tier coaches and two generator motor cars.

