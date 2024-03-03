Visakhapatnam police detect 49 of 86 property offences reported in February

March 03, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

As many as 86 property offences were reported in the city, during the month of February this year and property worth about ₹1.50 crore was stolen. Of them, the police were able to detect 49 cases and arrest 60 persons.

Over ₹1 crore worth of lost property was recovered, said Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar, here at a press conference on March 3 (Sunday).

The police organised ‘Recovery Mela for the month of February’ at the police barracks, wherein the stolen properties, including valuables, two-wheelers, and mobile phones, were handed over to the victims.

Mr. Ravi Shankar said that of the 49 cases detected, two were robberies, 12 house burglaries, 21 motor cycle thefts, two auto thefts, one chain snatching and 11 were other thefts. The recovery also includes 813 grams of gold, 583 grams of silver and 21 two-wheelers.

Among the cracked cases, some of the important arrests were the arrest of Kamepalli Srinivas alias Krishna Mohan of West Godavari, by the Dwaraka police. His involvement was established in seven house break-ins at Kancharapalem, PM Palem, Gajuwaka and Arilova areas. Apart from that, he was also allegedly involved in about 152 property offences in A.P., Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa and other States.

Meanwhile the One Town police arrested Pocheti Suresh who had committed theft of seven two-wheelers. Under Gajuwaka police station limits, the police arrested Ch. Anand and two others for allegedly resorting to chain snatching.

He said that special priority is being given to tackling crimes in the city. He said that the crime police have regularly conducted interactions to increase awareness of crimes and motivate the public.

Naka Bandi

The C.P also said that on February 7, the city police conducted one of the biggest crime prevention exercise by deploying 1,200 police men by cordoning of the whole city in the view of coming elections. The impact was palpable, as huge quantities of ganja, liquor and cash were seized. He said that around 14.47 kg gold, 13.31 kg silver and other properties, all together worth ₹9 crore was seized.

Mobiles recovery

As part of the stolen mobile recovery programme using a chatbot, the CP said that as many as 376 lost/stolen mobile phones were recovered in February. He said that as many as 1,155 mobile phones worth ₹1.73 crore have been recovered to date.

The CP also launched a Youtube channel of the city police to create awareness about crimes among the people. Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa and DCP-Crimes Venkata Ratnam were present.