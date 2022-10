Adani Gangavaram Port accomplished yet another milestone by handling its first ever Coastal Voyage Cape Vessel MV Lila Nantong. This vessel is supposed to transport about 1.6 lakh MT s of ‘iron ore fines’ from Adani Gangavaram Port to Jaigarh Port in Maharashtra, and loaded 56,077 MTs of iron ore fines aboard the vessel in 24 hours, according to a statement issued by the port on Wednesday.

-