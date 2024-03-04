GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Velugu Village Organisation Assistants stage protest seeking cancellation of termination circular in Andhra Pradesh

March 04, 2024 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Velugu VOA Employees Association members staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh Velugu VOA Employees Association members staging a protest in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Andhra Pradesh Velugu Village Organisation Assistants (Animators) staged a protest at the Gandhi statue on Monday demanding cancellation of the circular, which was issued to terminate their services, on completion of 45 years of age.

The VOAs, on the banner of AP Velugu VOA (Animators) Employees Association (CITU), raised slogans demanding a solution to their long-pending issues.

Union president P. Mani alleged that the merger of village organisations was depriving them of their employment. She alleged that merger and division of village organisations was done by the SERP officials. She demanded a halt to mergers and redeployment of VOAs and prevention of political interference in this regard.

The other demands include implementation of HR policy, provision of ₹10 lakh as group insurance, issuance of ID cards and provision of uniforms, advance of zero interest loans up to ₹20 lakh to women members and payment of compensation to those who lost their livelihood due to the opening of village marts.

