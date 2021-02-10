Visakhapatnam

Two of a family die, three injured as car hits tree

Two youth died while three others of the same family received minor injuries after the car in which they were travelling hit a tree near Kondapalem area under Anakapalle (Rural) police station limits in the district on Wednesday morning.

The victims were identified as Sagar and Sudheer, aged around 20 to 25 years, and belonged to Anakapalle.

According to the police, the accident occurred when five members of a family were going to Kondapalem area in the car. The car reportedly hit a tree while taking a steep curve on the road. A case was registered.

