Two killed in accident on NH-16 in Visakhapatnam

Arilova police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

January 12, 2024 03:04 pm | Updated 03:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons, including a woman, died after coming under the wheels of a lorry while overtaking on NH-16 near Visakha Valley School under Arilova police station limits, on Friday morning (January 12.)

The deceased were identified as Lokanadham (25) and Meena (32) from Gudlavanipalem near Sagar Nagar

Inspector of Arilova (Traffic) sub-division, K. S. Prasad said the duo were heading to Gudlavanipalem from Health City, Arilova, on a two-wheeler. The accident occurred near Visakha Valley area on NH-16, at around 7 a.m.

A lorry was heading to Bobbili from Port. They allegedly tried to overtake a lorry and came under the wheels, leading to their death on the spot. The bodies were sent to King George Hospital for post-mortem. Arilova police have registered a case. Further investigation is on.

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh / road accident / transport accident / accident (general) / death

