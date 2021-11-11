Two held, 770 liquor bottles seized

The district police arrested two persons while they were allegedly transporting about 770 bottles of liquor illegally in a car near Y Junction under the Payakaraopeta Police Station limits in the district on Wednesday.

The approximate worth of all the liquor bottles is estimated to be around ₹1.50 lakh. Based on credible information, police led by Circle Inspector Narayana Rao and Sub-Inspector Sirisha, intercepted the vehicle.

The duo were heading towards Nathavaram from East Godavari route.

The arrested were sent in remand. Cases were registered and investigation is on.