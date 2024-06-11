GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tribal people allege land grab by mafia in connivance with officials in Anakapalli district

People belonging to Kondhu tribe submit memorandum to Deputy Inspector General, Stamps and Registration, seeking cancellation of ‘fake land registrations’ made in their villages

Published - June 11, 2024 08:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal

The tribal people belonging to PVTG Kondhu tribe submitted a memorandum to Deputy Inspector General, Stamps and Registration at his office in Visakhapatnam on June 11 (Tuesday), seeking the cancellation of “fake land registrations” made in their village of Konam in Anakapalli district.

The tribal people alleged that some revenue officials, in collusion with the land mafia, had registered 37 acres including 8 acres, which was placed under the Land Ceiling Act, in the Survey no. 289-1 A in Konam as ‘private asset’. They also alleged that former Cheedikada Tahsildar and former Madugula Sub-Registrar had colluded with the land grabbers.

All India Agricultural Rural Workers’ Sangham national secretary P.S. Ajay Kumar said that despite the orders prohibiting the registration of those lands, these two officials had shown 8 acres of ceiling surplus land valued at ₹50 lakh as ‘jirayathi’ land and manipulated the records accordingly.

The tribal people, who were cultivating the land for a livelihood, met the Commissioner, Stamps and Registration Department in Vijayawada, and lodged a complaint.

Mr. Ajay Kumar said that the Commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the issue by the District Registration officials. “The inquiry revealed irregularities in the registration of the land in question. Neither the registrations were cancelled nor any action was initiated against the erring officials,” he alleged.

The Commissioner had ordered the DIG s (Stamps and Registration) of Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram and the District Registration Officer of Anakapalli to initiate action against the tainted officials, way back in July, 2023. Mr. Ajay Kumar said that no action was initiated against the accused till date.

He alleged that the land mafia was threatening the tribal people in a bid to make them vacate the land in their possession. He demanded stringent action by the Anakapalli Collector and DIG of Stamps and Registration Department, Visakhapatnam, on the two revenue officials and restoration of the rights of the PVTG Kondhu tribe on the land in their possession for generations.

