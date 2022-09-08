Port workers seek implementation of wage revision

Visakhapatnam Harbour and Port Workers’ Union, affiliated to the AITUC, has demanded immediate implementation of wage revision and payment of pending bonus to workers of the Visakhapatnam Port.

Union general secretary B. Ch. Masen, in a statement on Wednesday, alleged that attempts were being made to privatise assets worth crores of rupees as part of which the Port Kalavani Auditorium, stadium, Kalyana Mandapam and even the Golden Jubilee Hospital were planned to be privatised.

He said that a demonstration would be held in front of the Administrative Office Building of the port on September 9 to oppose the privatisation moves.