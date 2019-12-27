One dead after inhaling poisonous gas at pharma unit

A 32-year old person died and two others were hospitalised after allegedly inhaling poisonous gas which was released, in an accident at Vijayasri Organics at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharmacity under Parwada police station limits in Visakhapatnam on Thursday. The victim was identified as Ch. Sridhar (32), a resident of Relliveedhi.

According to Deputy Chief Inspector of Factories K.B.S. Prasad, the incident occurred when the workers were adding solvent to a reactor. Since the product is moisture sensitive, it lead to fumes and the workers inhaled it and fell sick. While one of them died undergoing treatment, the condition of the other two is said to be stable.

Negligence alleged

Mr. Prasad said that further investigation in to the incident was on. The Parwada Police have registered a case.

Alleging negligence on part of the company as the reason for the incident, members of CPI(M), and a few others demanded strict action against the management. CPI(M) members demanded an ex-gratia of ₹30 lakh to the family members of Sridhar, employment to one member in their family and proper treatment to the other injured.

Owing to lack of safety measures by the company officials, the incident had occurred. A enquiry had to be conducted into the incident, demanded K. Lokanadham, member of CPI (M) Visakha District Committee.

General secretary of CITU G. Koteswara Rao said the department of factories and labour department should look into the incident and conduct a proper enquiry.

Criminal cases should be booked against the management, Mr. Koteswara Rao said.