Oberoi hotel will be built near the proposed greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport, says Visakhapatnam District Collector

July 09, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of Oberoi Group of Hotels in the city from Gandikota of Kadapa district on Sunday. He directed the district administration to provide all possible support to the Oberoi group for the speedy completion of the project so that Visakhapatnam could be developed as an international tourist centre. The Chief Minister simultaneously laid the foundation stones for Oberoi’s projects in two other localities at Tirupati and Gandikota.

The seven star luxury resort is coming up at Annavaram coastal village of Bheemili mandal.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Bheemili MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and MLC Varudhu Kalyani participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony locally.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that Oberoi hotel would be built near the proposed greenfield Bhogapuram International Airport, which will be 8 km away from it. The project will bring radical change in Visakhapatnam. Around 300 villas would be built and 5,500 people would be employed in the ₹350 crore project, which would be completed in four years, he added.

“Visakhapatnam district has received investments worth ₹26,000 crore within 65 days, which were signed at the last global investors’ summit held in the city in March. The projects included Oberoi, Technology Park and Data Park,” Mr. Mallikarjuna said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the three projects approved in his Assembly segment were taken up within two months. “This was made possible by the dedication and commitment of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his keenness to develop Visakhapatnam on par with other developed cities,” he said.

The Oberoi project will be developed on an extent of 42 acres belonging to the Department of Tourism. As the hotel would be located on the beach, many international tourists were expected to visit Visakhapatnam. Other tourism projects like seaplane are some of the other projects to be built close to the hotel, tourism sources said.