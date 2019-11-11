NTPC Simhadri bags ‘Swarn Shakti’ award

The NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Power Station at Parawada has bagged the ‘Swarn Shakti’ award in the Safety (O&M) category in recognition of the innovative safety measures deployed at the station.

The award was received on the occasion of ‘NTPC Raising Day’ celebrations in New Delhi on Saturday. NTPC Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Gurdeep Singh received the award from Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy R.K. Singh and Power Ministry Secretary S.N. Sahai.

NTPC Regional Executive Director (south) P.P. Kulkarni and , NTPC Simhadri Chief General Manager V. Sudharshan Babu were present on the occasion.

Zero accident

“This award was given in the recognition of innovative safety measures deployed at the station and achieving the ‘zero accident’ target,” said an official of the NTPC Simhadri.

Safety park

Techniques ranged from educational and management control, safety performance, issuing of zone-wise safety certificates, screening of safety films and songs, safety induction as well as creation of a ‘safety park’ to other engineering and enforcement measures,”

The NTPC has initiated the use of hydraulic platforms for the height works, safety challan system, safety clearance for contractor’s bills and CCTV network among others, he added.

The finest practices have been implemented for overhauling safety such as setting up of safety control room, monitoring permit system to height works and grill openings, daily talks at the overhauling site and during training programmes, pre-overhaul safety inspections and pasting of emergency number stickers on safety helmets, the officials added.