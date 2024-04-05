GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Nine fishermen suffer severe burns after boat catches fire in mid-sea off Visakhapatnam coast

Coast Guard ship rescues and shift them to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam

April 05, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Nine fishermen suffered severe burns after their fishing boat caught fire in the mid-sea off Visakhapatnam coast here on Thursday.

Following the information of the fire accident, patrolling vessel of Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Veera which was at sea, rushed to the spot and rescued the fishermen. It was learnt that it took almost two hours to shift the survivors to the Visakhapatnam Port, further which they were moved to King George Hospital (KGH) with the help of district medical officials. The injured were also given first-aid by the authorities.

Coast Guard officials said that soon after receiving the information, they rushed to the spot and rescued the stranded fishermen.

Cylinder blast

It was learnt that cylinder blast in the fishing boat has led to the fire accident. More information is awaited.

President of Mechanised Fishing Boat Operators Association Janakiram told the media that the crew and the boat belong to the Kakinada harbour.

Related Topics

maritime accident / fire

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.