Loudspeakers set up in red zone areas

City police with the support of Navy officials have set up loudspeakers in red zone areas to make announcements regarding the lockdown restrictions. The loudspeakers will be also used to create awareness about the precautions to be taken during COVID-19 crisis in those restricted areas. Police Commissioner R.K. Meena and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Attada Babujee and a few others visited a few red zones and reviewed the lockdown situation.