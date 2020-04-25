Visakhapatnam

Loudspeakers set up in red zone areas

City police with the support of Navy officials have set up loudspeakers in red zone areas to make announcements regarding the lockdown restrictions. The loudspeakers will be also used to create awareness about the precautions to be taken during COVID-19 crisis in those restricted areas. Police Commissioner R.K. Meena and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Attada Babujee and a few others visited a few red zones and reviewed the lockdown situation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2020 12:02:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/loudspeakers-set-up-in-red-zone-areas/article31434677.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY