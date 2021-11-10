Kin of road accident victim stage protest

They allege an escort vehicle of the Minister’s convoy hit the victim

Family members of G. Suryanarayana (43), a mason, who died in a road accident on Tuesday, along with the construction workers union, staged a protest at the house of Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao at Seethammadhara here on Wednesday. They alleged that Suryanarayana died after being hit by an escort vehicle that was part of Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s convoy.

The kin alleged that one of the vehicles in the Tourism Minister’s convoy was driven in a negligent manner and had hit Suryanarayana when he was heading towards city from his residence at Tenneti Nagar on Tuesday afternoon. They also raised slogans against the Minister demanding justice to the family of the mason. They said that Suryanarayana is survived by a wife and two children. They said that the victim’s wife has several ailments.

Ex gratia

The family members met Mr. Srinivasa Rao at his residence after the protest. The Minister assured them that on behalf of government, he would provide an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh to each of the children and a job in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) for the elder daughter of the victim. He also assured to sanction a house for the bereaved family.