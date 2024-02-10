GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jindal Stainless inks pact with MSME Vizag over defence, aerospace products

Aim of the MoU is to capitalise on Jindal Stainless’ expertise in strategic material supply and the manufacturing capabilities of the MSME Technology Centre

February 10, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Stainless steel manufacturer, Jindal Stainless, on Saturday signed an MoU with Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Technology Centre, Visakhapatnam for manufacturing value-added products for missile and satellite launch vehicle segments.

The aim of the MoU is to capitalise on Jindal Stainless’ expertise in strategic material supply and the manufacturing capabilities of the MSME Technology Centre. It is also aimed at encouraging and supporting the local MSMEs by partnering with them for the production orders.

The products resulting from this MoU will find application in various components, such as motor casings, missile wings, missile launcher structures and rocket motor boosters. The Jindal Stainless MD Abhyuday Jindal, said, “Through this MoU, our aim is to deliver high-quality products to the defence and aerospace sectors with increased efficiency, and contribute towards reducing the reliance on imports.”

“Leveraging our skill development training and innovative in-house research capabilities combined with Jindal Stainless’ material, we are confident that this strategic collaboration will yield unparalleled products for the defence and aerospace sectors,” said MSME head Prasada Reddy G.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.