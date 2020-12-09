GVMC chief inspects municipal sewage farm

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana, along with GVMC Chief Engineer M. Venkateswara Rao, on Tuesday visited the municipal sewage farm (MSF) in zone three to inspect the land for setting up the Dry Resource Centre(DRC). She asked the officials to send proposals for the dry waste resource centre construction.

She also held discussions with the mechanical engineering staff of MSF-3 with regard to cameras and weighing bridge.

The GVMC Commissioner later inspected underground drainage at Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium. She also reviewed the functioning of 6,000 kg high pressure jetting machine and hydraulic operator grab buckets which were deployed on a pilot basis. The GVMC procured these machines as part of its efforts to convert manholes as machine holes so that manual intervention of clearing drainage blocks will be done away with.

GVMC Superintending Engineer Samson Raju, Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry, Deputy Engineer Mahesh, mechanical and water supply engineering officials were present.