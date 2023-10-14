HamberMenu
Foundation stone to be laid for Unity Mall on October 31

The project facilitates a common platform at one point for all the handlooms and handicrafts products across India to sell their products.

October 14, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:25 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from the Centre have visited a place near Rama Naidu Studios where the Government of India has sanctioned a project called ‘Unity Mall’ with a budget of around ₹172 Crore, here in the city.

As per the officials from the district administration, the collector has allocated land with an extent of five acres for the project. The foundation stone for the project will be laid on October 31. The project facilitates a common platform at one point for all the handlooms and handicrafts products across India to sell their products.

The officials include Sonia Duhana from Invest India, Ms Sonia have inspected the site and also checked the documents.

CEO, Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Mangalagiri, VR Vijaya Raghava Nayak, General Manager, Districts Industries Manager, Ch Ganapathi, Executive Director, Andhra Pradesh Handicrafts Development Corporation, Viswa, Tahsildar of Madhurawada, Ramanayya and others accompanied them.

