Former CRPF constable, accomplice arrested on the charge of duping youth with fake railway job promises in Visakhapatnam

March 09, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a woman and a 37-year-old former CRPF constable, for allegedly duping several youth in the name of providing jobs in railways. The accused has allegedly collected over ₹85 lakh from 12 persons as of now and the police expect more victims to come out.

The arrested was identified as Hanumanthu Ramesh Kumar (37), a resident of Pendurthi, and L Sai Praveena (24) from Visalakshi Nagar. Both are natives of Palasa in Srikakulam district.

The police recovered a fake police uniform, fake pistol, a car, fake appointment copies, rubber stamps with the name of Central Railway, Secunderabad.

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) K. Satyanarayana said Ramesh Kumar had worked as a CRPF constable and left the job during the year 2022. He was married during the year 2012 and had a 10-year-old daughter. The DCP said that Ramesh Kumar had known Sai Praveena since the year 2018 and the duo was in a live-in-relationship and staying at Visalakshi Nagar.

The police said that Ramesh Kumar used to wear Sub-Inspector uniform and moves in his colony. He informed the locals that he was working as an SI in the II Town police station. He became friendly with the residents by donating a Goddess Durga idol during Dasara celebration in 2022. Ramesh Kumar reportedly duped a local named Krishna Rao claiming that his uncle was working as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) at Secunderabad, who is going to retire soon and before his retirement, he wants to recruit some persons. Ramesh Kumar reportedly collected ₹85 lakh from Krishna Rao after promising to provide jobs to 12 members of his family.

During March 2023, Ramesh Kumar had reportedly introduced Sai Praveena as PA of his uncle who works as DRM. The accused had also conducted a written examination to the 12 youth in a lodge at Vijayawada. He had also given them fake appointment letters informing them they were selected. Later, Ramesh Kumar had taken them to Secunderabad and made them stay at a lodge. After almost 10 days in the lodge, the accused had reportedly informed them that there were no training centres and sought them to give him some more time. Later, the accused had started to ignore them. The police said that the victims had gone to the parents house in Palasa and questioned them about the jobs. After coming to know about it, the two accused had gone to the victims’ house and threatened them with a gun. They had reportedly extorted another ₹10,000 from them.

The DCP said that after cheating the youth, the accused started to lead a lavish life with Sai Praveena by touring various cities, apart from maintaining his family, clearing his EMIs and other loans.

The DCP said that theaccused is suspected to have cheated more people from Pendurthi and Vizianagaram districts and sought them to come forward.

ACP Annepu Narasimha Murthy was present.