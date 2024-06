Few trains to be cancelled or rescheduled on June 12 due to works in Chakradharpur Division

Some trains will be cancelled to facilitate safety-related development works in the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway.

The trains to be cancelled are as follows: 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur Intercity Express, leaving Rourkela on June 12, 18108 Jagdalpur-Rourkela Intercity Express, leaving Jagdalpur on June 12, 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express, leaving Rourkela on June 12, and 18118 Gunupur-Rourkela Rajya Rani Express, leaving Gunupur on June 12, according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division K. Saandeep.

Rescheduled

Some trains will also be rescheduled: 18311 Visakhapatnam-Banaras Express, leaving Visakhapatnam at 7.05 a.m. on June 12, instead of its scheduled departure at 4.20 a.m. (2 hours 45 minutes late). Passengers are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.