Cyclone alert to Andhra Pradesh, from December 2

“Measures may be taken accordingly. Crops ready for harvesting may be harvested immediately,” IMD director S. Stella said.

November 29, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image only.

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Due to the likelihood of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal, there will be an impact of the storm over Andhra Pradesh between December 2 and 6, according to India Meteorological Department on November 29. On December 2, heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore.

On December 3, heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places is likely to occur over Tirupati, Chittoor and Nellore districts. Heavy rainfall at isolated places of Prakasam, Kadapa and Annamayya districts are likely to occur.

On December 4, heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few isolated places is likely to occur over Tirupati, Nellore, Bapatla, Krishna, Guntur and Palnadu districts.

On December 5, heavy to very heavy rainfall at few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall likely over NTR, Eluru Krishna, Guntur, Palnadu, West Godavari and Koneseema districts.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Bapatla, East Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitharama Raju and Anakapalle districts.

