Commissioner of Railway Safety inspects new double line in Koraput-Singapur Road project

Brijesh Kumar Mishra, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), South Eastern Circle, conducted thorough inspection of the newly-constructed double line of 21.750 km between Lakshmipur Road-Singaram-Tikiri railway section in connection with Koraput- Singapur Road Doubling Project.

Saurabh Prasad, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair, Chief Administrative Officer A.G. Srinivas, Chief Electrical Engineer M. Sansanwala; Chief Bridge Engineer V.S.K. Rajkumar; Chief Engineer / Construction Ashok Kumar, ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, Deputy Chief Engineer/ Construction Vishnu Murthy accompanied the CRS during the inspection.

The new section has been laid with 60 kg rails and it has major and minor bridges and curves which have been constructed to conform to 25 T axle load. The inspection was completed successfully, speed trials were conducted successfully and authorisation was received for taking up full-fledged commissioning, according to a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K. Saandeep on Tuesday.

It is part of the doubling project of the Koraput- Singapur Road line. This was achieved after a lot of hard work done by Civil Engineering, Signal & Telecom and Electrical Departments of construction organisation in close coordination and operations and traffic planning by Waltair Division.

The work involved tough geographical texture, hard rock cutting, steep gradients and curves etc. As a part of this project, several traffic facilities, including new crossovers, laid at station yards, high level platforms, and bridges were also constructed.