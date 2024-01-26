Collector elaborates on upcoming development projects, welfare schemes extended to various sections in district

January 26, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that several development works were taken up and benefits of welfare schemes extended to eligible persons in the district with the State government’s assistance at the 75th Republic Day celebrations at the Police Barracks ground on Friday.

The Collector unfurled the national flag during the event. He then received salute from the police contingent led by the parade commander as the police band presented the national anthem. Later, he rode around the ground in an open-top vehicle and inspected the guard of honour presented to him by the contingents. The police contingents presented a march-past as the Collector took salute from the stage.

Later, addressing the gathering, Dr. Mallikarjuna said that the mixed policies of development and welfare has ensured that all sections of the people were benefited.

He explained at length about the progress made by the district in various spheres through departments like Medical and Health, Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation, Women Development and Child Welfare, School Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, District Water Management, Rural Development and Velugu, Social Welfare, BC Welfare, Minorities Welfare Departments, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation, Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj Engineering, Housing, District Industries Centre (DIC) and Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL).

The Collector said that the granting of the prestigious ‘Blue Flag’ certification to Rushikonda Beach put it on the World Tourism map. Star hotels and luxury resorts were coming up in the district. The Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has taken up construction of a floating bridge project near Tenneti Park, and it is expected to be open to the public by the end of this month.

Adventure sports like zipline, sky cycling, glass sky walk bridge and flash tower were being developed at a cost of Rs. 5 crore to attract tourists to Kailasagiri and the development works initiated by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

Later, the Collector met the freedom fighters, Padma awardees and prominent persons from various walks of life who attended the event and greeted them. He presented ‘Pratibha puraskarams’ to 513 officials and employees who showed extraordinary talent in their respective fields. Dr. Mallikarjuna visited the stalls set up by various departments. Children of different schools presented patriotic dance numbers.