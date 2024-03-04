GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM to visit Vizag on March 5 to take part in two programmes

March 04, 2024 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam on March 5 to take part in scheduled programmes, according to an official release on Sunday.

He is scheduled to interact with the public representatives at the Helipad at IT Hill number 3 at Madhurawada from 10.45 a.m. to 10.50 a.m.

From there he will proceed to Radisson Blu Resorts, where he will participate as chief guest in the Development Dialogue – Unveiling of ‘Vision Visakha’ from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

He will later attend the launch of ‘The Cascading Skills Paradigm - Bhavita’ at Vizag Convention Centre, PM Palem between 12.45 p.m. and 1.50 p.m.

