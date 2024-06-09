GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Cleanliness drive held at Rushikonda

Published - June 09, 2024 08:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A cleanliness drive was organised at Rushikonda beach and a plantation drive taken up on Kailasagiri Hill, in association with NGO Manam Vanam, as part of the World Environment Day celebrations and Axis Bank’s ‘Open for the Planet Clean-A-Thon’ campaign being organised from June 5 to 12.

More than 100 volunteers, including the bank’s employees, NGO volunteers, local communities, environmental activists and local authorities participated in this initiative. As many as 100 saplings were planted at Rushikonda beach and 500 kg of waste was collected. The volunteers also educated the local people about the importance of environmental sustainability and cleanliness, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) V.V. Lakshminarayana, Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ram Naresh, Blue Flag Beach manager Venkatesh, directors of Manam Vanam NGO P. Sunil Kumar and Sarani Devi, and Axis Bank circle marketing manager B .Uday Kumar participated in the programme.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.