Cleanliness drive held at Rushikonda

A cleanliness drive was organised at Rushikonda beach and a plantation drive taken up on Kailasagiri Hill, in association with NGO Manam Vanam, as part of the World Environment Day celebrations and Axis Bank’s ‘Open for the Planet Clean-A-Thon’ campaign being organised from June 5 to 12.

More than 100 volunteers, including the bank’s employees, NGO volunteers, local communities, environmental activists and local authorities participated in this initiative. As many as 100 saplings were planted at Rushikonda beach and 500 kg of waste was collected. The volunteers also educated the local people about the importance of environmental sustainability and cleanliness, according to a statement issued on Sunday.

Former Joint Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) V.V. Lakshminarayana, Forest Range Officer (FRO) Ram Naresh, Blue Flag Beach manager Venkatesh, directors of Manam Vanam NGO P. Sunil Kumar and Sarani Devi, and Axis Bank circle marketing manager B .Uday Kumar participated in the programme.