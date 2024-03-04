Chief Minister to address youth during the launch of Bhavitha in Visakhapatnam on March 5

March 04, 2024 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Department of Skill Development & Training Principal Secretary S. Suresh Kumar said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the youth for nearly one hour at the launch of ‘Bhavitha – Shaping Futures’ at the Vizag Conventions, PM Palem, here on March 5.

Nearly 2,000 youth who received training in the last six months, and are currently undergoing training will directly participate in the programme, and another two lakh youth are expected to attend it virtually, he added.

Speaking to reporters at the venue, Mr. Suresh Kumar said that the State government launched the ‘Bhavitha -The Cascading Skills Paradigm’ with an aim to create a bright future of the tech-savvy youth in the State by setting up training institutions and conducting vocational programmes to hone their skills . In the last five years, 192 skill hubs have been established across the State and 84 ITI and 84 polytechnic colleges have been modernised. Nearly 15.5 lakh youth have been trained, and 3.7 lakh of them got jobs., he added.

Nearly ₹90,000 crore has been allocated to provide better facilities and undertake development work in 43 polytechnic and 22 ITI colleges. Skill training centres being developed at 13 erstwhile districts, at a cost of ₹70 lakhs each, and 10 of them will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister on March 5, he added.

The training institute signed MoUs with 158 industries after consulting 202 industries so far, he said.