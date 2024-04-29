Baba Institute of Technology and Sciences in Visakhapatnam gets autonomous status

April 29, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Baba Institute of Technology and Sciences (BITS), PM Palem, here on Monday informed that University Grants Commission recognised BITS as an autonomous institute from the academic year 2024-25 to 2033-34 (10 years). The college secretary & correspondent Kondru Srilakshmi said that the institute was established in 2008 and has already got NAAC-A status. The college Principal B. Poorna Satyanarayana said that the college curriculum will be prepared as per the autonomous status, and about 150 students of the college have got placements in the current year.