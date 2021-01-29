ASHA workers demand release of dues

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers staged a protest at the Gandhi Statue near the GVMC office on Thursday, demanding an increase in the budget allocation under National Health Mission (NHM) by the Centre, and payment of the additional allowance of ₹1,000 for the lockdown period as promised.
Scores of ASHA workers participated in the protest raising slogans in support of their demands.
Honorary president of ASHA Workers union P. Mani said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the death of several ASHA workers all over the country.
Their dependents were not even paid insurance, she alleged, adding that though the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had increased the amount of wages being paid to ASHA workers, it was not extending welfare schemes to them on the plea that they were getting higher wages.
Workers in the unorganised sector, who were getting more wages, were availing the benefit of various welfare schemes of the government, Ms. Mani said.
She added that the ASHA workers were being made to report both to the secretariats and the Medical and Health Department and sought continuation of ASHA workers in the Medical and Health Department.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath