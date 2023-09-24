HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh: Development works to be taken up at Buddhist heritage site at Bojjannakonda in Anakapalli district

September 24, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subbareddy laid foundation stone for the development works at the Buddhist heritage site at Bojjannakonda in the district on Sunday. He was accompanied by Anakapalli MP Beesetti Satyavathi and a few other leaders.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Subbareddy said that the development works are being taken by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) with the support of the State and the Centre. He said that the development works include construction of a ‘Gnana Mandir’ (Meditation Hall), music and light show, facilitating proper parking, restaurant, development of greenery and a few other amenities for visitors. He hoped that Bojjannakonda will be a major attraction not only for Anakapalli district, but also for Andhra. He said that the State government has been taking up development of tourist spots at various places.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.