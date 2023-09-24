Andhra Pradesh: Development works to be taken up at Buddhist heritage site at Bojjannakonda in Anakapalli district

September 24, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Regional Coordinator Y.V. Subbareddy laid foundation stone for the development works at the Buddhist heritage site at Bojjannakonda in the district on Sunday. He was accompanied by Anakapalli MP Beesetti Satyavathi and a few other leaders.

Speaking during the programme, Mr. Subbareddy said that the development works are being taken by Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) with the support of the State and the Centre. He said that the development works include construction of a ‘Gnana Mandir’ (Meditation Hall), music and light show, facilitating proper parking, restaurant, development of greenery and a few other amenities for visitors. He hoped that Bojjannakonda will be a major attraction not only for Anakapalli district, but also for Andhra. He said that the State government has been taking up development of tourist spots at various places.