Vizag student excels in Google 4 Doodle contest

For B. Shirisha, Class III student of Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Waltair Uplands branch, being part of Google 4 Doodle 2016 national-level contest itself is the most exciting experience. Her doodle that focused on ‘Indoor Gardening-My Green Thumb’ won several votes and hearts.

Her thoughtful concept not only made her to be one among the top 12 finalists but also helped her grab the top slot in Group-1 category of the contest. “My idea is to promote indoor plants as they generate good amount of oxygen, add beauty to our house and help us relax. It was a new experience for me but I am glad that I could make it despite the stiff competition,” says Shirisha, flashing an impressive smile. Her doodle delivered a strong message that indoor gardening is the easiest way to stay close to nature and counter pollution.

She reached finals of the contest along with her friend and another finalist P. Raja Rohit, Class V student of the same school, T.P.T. Colony branch. After getting shortlisted as finalists, they had an opportunity to head to New Delhi and spend a day with their favourite art hero Rob of Pogo TV Channel. “We painted on a T-shirt as instructed by Rob and experimented with new medium along with him,” recalls Raja Rohit, who took part in Group-2 category of the contest. Through his doodle ‘Reading Good Books’, he tried to depict how reading continues to make impact on great minds and how scientists relied on streetlights to make a mark in their domain.