Urban women take the healthy route

Increasing health awareness among women is making them go in for a periodic medical check-up, including mammography screening and Pap smear test. Experts observe that there has been a visible change in the screening trend among women for the past five years and find a significant rise in regular screening tests done at diagnostic centres, leading to early detection of breast and cervical cancers and treatment at the initial stages.

“With growing awareness about the disease and many organisations facilitating medical reimbursement, women above 40 years are now keen on going in for a comprehensive health check-up that covers mammogram and Pap smear tests. As a result, there is 15 per cent increase in the number of women opting for regular health check-up,” says M. Trinadh, a partner of Vijaya Medical Centre.

Managing Director of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute Murali Krishna Voonna says urban women are quick to identify abnormal changes in the body. “About 30 per cent of women are able to identify breast cancer in the first stage itself,” he said.

‘Kitchen pharmacy’

Besides medical reimbursement, organisations are also devising ways to promote wellness at work. Ever since the launch of the ‘kitchen pharmacy’ concept, employees of Symbiosys Technologies say they are making smart food choices. “With an in-house nutritionist making regular visits, there is an obvious change in the overall health of the employees. The best part is that they are now trained in the art of making right food choices and particular about finding out diet charts, says O. Naresh Kumar, CEO of the organisation.

Apart from regular screening and mindful eating, a majority of women are focusing on fitness too.

According to Pinkathon ambassador R. Sirisha, more people are participating in the weekly training programme which started off as a part of Pinkathon. The session, supported by Vizag Sole Runners, a group of runners, combines yoga and running and aims at promoting a fitness culture in the city.

