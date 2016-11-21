They run to spread healthy message

It was more than a marathon as an estimated 1,500 persons, including a large number of girls and women participated in Pinkathon-2016 here on Sunday to spread awareness about women health with focus on breast cancer.

The picturesque beach road between Visakhapatnam and 17th century township was painted pink with visiting cards and placards with the same colour. Many spread leaflets containing information on the need for preventive care and periodical check-up to avoid health complications and life-threatening diseases.

Categorised into 3km, 5km and 21km running events, women with high spirits proved once again that it was an event by the empowered and educated to promote women health, which is becoming a casualty due to negligence and lack of awareness.

About 40 women, who successfully underwent surgeries for breast cancer, participated in the event with T shirts and placards spreading message on how to fight cancer and overcome the trauma to lead a normal life.

“The response was very encouraging. I have seen girls aged five and women aged 70 joining this movement to create health awareness,” V. Murali Krishna, Managing Director of Mahatma Gandhi Hospital for Cancer and Research Institute told The Hindu.

Star attraction

Brand ambassador for Pinkathon and actor and model Milind Soman was the star attraction at the event on Sunday. He also participated in the Pinkathon organised last year.

Demonetisation had an impact on the event as the organisers insisted on online payments and did not accept old currency notes for registration. “As a few have Rs.100 notes and new Rs.2,000 notes, the registrations this time are not on the expected lines,” one of the organisers said. All the participants were given certificates of participation.