Pylon in memory of Maoist unveiled

A pylon in memory of the banned CPI (Maoist)’s senior leader Bakuri Venkata Ramana alias Ganesh alias Prasad, who was among the 30 Maoists killed in an encounter with Greyhounds of AP and SOG of Odisha in Malkangiri district, was unveiled at his native village Bakuru in Hukumpeta mandal on Wednesday.

Sirisha, wife of Moists party’s central committee member RK, and MLA of Paderu Giddi Eswari and some local leaders of BJP were among those who paid floral tributes to the pylon. Ganesh’s wife Damayanthi and father Narasimha Raju unveiled the pylon.

During the meeting relatives and friends of Ganesh have reportedly said the Malkangiri encounter was a fake one and the police gunned down the Maoists and others even though they had a chance to arrest them.