Priyashri falls in love with idli, dosa

‘Idli’ and ‘dosa’ with coconut chutney appear to be an ideal breakfast for this Mumbai-based actor Priyashri who made her silver screen debut in ‘Majnu’.

The actor says she has grown fond of South Indian food and Telugu films. “My frequent trips to Hyderabad and other cities down South made me fall in love with regional food. Of all, idli, dosa and a variety of dips top the list. Besides, I am also watching a number of Telugu movies to pick up the language and my favourite actors are Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Nani, Samantha and Tamannah,” shares the actor who was in the city recently.

Priyarshri says her day is incomplete without yoga. “This fitness regimen helps me remain composed and stay connected to whatever I do. Practising yoga plus making sensible food choices and getting enough sleep make way for a healthy living. They are my fitness secrets too,” she says. From a graduate in Management Studies to a model and an actor, Priyashri defines her journey to glam world has so far been eventful. “If not an actor, I would have been a yoga trainer and assisting my dad in his business,” she mentions.

The actor says she is keen on bagging fresh and meaty roles. “However, my dream role is the one similar to what Genelia essayed in Bommarillu as I could relate to her character well in the film,” she states. About her next movie, she says it is still in a nascent stage to share any information.

The model-turned-actor says she came into the film world quite by chance. “Though I have done a dozen commercials before entering the silver screen, I am fortunate to get an opportunity to work with an accomplished actor like Nani in Majnu . Telugu cinema has given me so much and I consider myself lucky to be loved by Telugu people so much,” adds Priyashri.