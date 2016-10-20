Naidu to open TT tourney today

The six-day 11Even Sports South Zone National ranking table tennis tournament 2016 commencing at the Port indoor stadium here on Thursday will be a treat to the lovers of the game as the country’s top players will be seen in action.

The competition will be held in 10 categories, from men and women to cadet boys and girls, all singles. The men, women, youth and juniors events will be held on the first four days and the sub-junior and cadet events on the last two days.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the meet at 11 a.m. during his visit to the city.

President of the District Table Tennis Tournament and MLC M.V.S. Sarma, general secretary of the AP Table Tennis Association S.M. Sultan, competition manager N. Ganeshan, chief referee C.L. Thade and secretary of the DTTA DYSY Sharma gave details of the tournament at a press conference here on Wednesday.

Sixteen tables have been laid for conducting the matches and matches on table No. 1 will be shown live on the YouTube and one can follow the live results of all matches of the tournament on the Table Tennis Federation of India’s websitewww.ttfi.org.

This is the third National Zonal ranking tournament of the TTFI during this year. North Zone, Central Zone and West Zone events were held at Chandigarh, Indore and Rajkot respectively. The Rajkot event concluded on Tuesday. The men and women players heading the points table after the first three tournaments are G. Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee.