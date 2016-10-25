Visakhapatnam

Move to privatise hospital opposed

United Port and Dock Employees’ Union, affiliated to CITU, organised a dharna at the Golden Jubilee Hospital demanding that the reported proposal to privatise the hospital be dropped.

After privatising berths and other operations of the ports, the BJP Government had asked the major port authorities to appoint a committee to suggest means of developing hospitals on public private participation, Union secretary V.S. Padmnabha Raju said addressing the dharna.

He expressed the fear that the health security of 5,000 workers and 12,000 retired employees could be affected if the hospital was privatised.

