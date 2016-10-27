Hatia-Ernakulam weekly to run via Vizag from Nov. 3

A weekly train will be introduced from Hatia to Ernakulam with effect from November 3 as announced in the Railway Budget.

Train No. 22837 Hatia-Ernakulam weekly express will be operated with effect from Nov. 3 and 22838 Ernakulam-Hatia weekly express will run with effect from Nov.7.

However, the inaugural run will be on Oct. 27 from Hatia, according to a statement issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Waltair Division M. Yelvender Yadav.

The regular timings of this weekly super fast express are: 22837 will leave Hatia at 6.15 p.m. on Mondays and arrive in Visakhapatnam on Tuesdays at 9.30 a.m. and leaves at 9.50 a.m. to reach Ernakulam at 10.55 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Train no. 22838 Ernakulam-Hatia weekly express will leave Ernakulam at 00.25 hours on Thursdays and arrive in Visakhapatnam at 00.45 hours and leave at 1.05 hours on Fridays to reach Hatia at 5.10 p.m. on Fridays.