Cake-mixing ushers in Christmas season

Trays of cashews, almonds, pistachios, blackcurrants, figs and walnuts along with tender chunks of candied ginger, raisins, cherries, plums and apricots are heaped on a large table kept on the lush green lawn.

The 200-kg mound of dry fruits has been mixed with litres of honey and a dozen varieties of wine, vodka, scotch and rum. Armed with a cap, an apron and a pair of gloves, the in-house guests, invitees, hotel chefs and the staff uncorked the liquor bottles before pouring them generously over the colourful mixture piled on the table. Ushering in the festive season, Hotel Novotel entertained the guests with a cake mixing ceremony. With an in-house band playing music and soft grass touching the feet, the fun-filled ceremony offered much-required respite to beat Monday blues. “The fifth annual event heralds start of festive season. The mixture is allowed to mature for over a month in a cold storage. During Christmas and New Year, we not only bake cakes and puddings incorporating these alcohol-soaked dry fruits but also send them to our friends and special guests,” said V. Prabhu Kishore, chairman and managing director of Varun Group.

According to executive sous chef Rupesh Rao, the 200-kg dry fruits have been blended with 80 litres of liquor. “The baking process starts in December. Incorporating 80-kg of flour plus soaked dry fruits, we make 320-kg of plum cake and plum pudding for Christmas,” says the chef.

Actress Anisha Ambrose, who took part in the ceremony, expressed happiness over being part of the ritual and defined the event as an exciting affair that aimed at keeping the tradition alive.