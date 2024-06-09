GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

850 malaria cases reported in remote tribal hamlets of ASR district

Around 15 affected persons from Buruga and China Konela villages had to be carried in ‘dolis’ to the nearest hospitals over the past few days

Published - June 09, 2024 11:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The recent proliferation of malaria cases in the ASR district has been a cause for concern among the tribal people living in remote hamlets like Buruga and China Konela of Ananthagiri mandal.

A total of 850 malaria cases have been confirmed in the ASR district from January 1 to June 5 this year, said an official. Around 15 affected persons from the two villages had to be carried in ‘dolis’ to the nearest hospitals over the past few days.

“We either go to Gajapathinagaram, around 20km away or S. Kota, over 35km away. Both these places are located in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district. The PHC at Bhimavaram in Ananthagiri mandal of ASR district is located about 50km away,” the tribal people said. Five patients each returned home after treatment at Gajapathinagaram and S. Kota respectively, while the remaining are still undergoing treatment, they added.

“There is no power supply to Buruga and China Konela and no asphalt roads either. Although ANMs and Health Assistants are visiting these villages, the mosquito control measures are not effective, thus the residents are susceptible to being bitten by malaria-carrying mosquitoes,” said K. Govinda Rao, Girijan Sangham leader.

Related Topics

health / malaria / disease / tribals / Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.