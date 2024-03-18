GIFT a SubscriptionGift
28,673 out of total 29,040 candidates appeared for the SSC exam on the first day in Visakhapatnam district, say officials

March 18, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel checking the hall tickets of candidates appearing for the SSC examinations, at a centre in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Police personnel checking the hall tickets of candidates appearing for the SSC examinations, at a centre in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. Raju

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class X examinations started peacefully in the district on Monday. Out of 29,040 candidates, 28,673 appeared for the exam, according to the officials from the Department of School Education.

Students praying at the Sri Sampath Vinayagar temple before appearing for the SSC examination in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Students praying at the Sri Sampath Vinayagar temple before appearing for the SSC examination in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V RAJU

In most of the places, candidates reached the examination centre an hour before the commencement of the examination at 9.30 am. The examination continued till 12.45 p.m.

Some candidates were seen offering prayers at temples before proceeding to the examination halls.

A student named Murali, who was injured in an accident, was seen in the examination hall of SFS School, Seethammadhara, here.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna inspected an examination centre while Regional Joint Director B. Vijaya Bhaskar inspected two centres. District Educational Officer L. Chandrakala inspected four centres, while the squad inspected 50 centres on the first day of the examination.

