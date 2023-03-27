24-year-old arrested on charge of raping niece in Visakhapatnam

March 27, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The city police on Monday arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly raping his minor niece (sister’s daughter) at Pedagantyada area under New Port Police Station limits here. As per the police, a few days ago the accused has taken the girl to his house claiming that she would help him to pack luggage since he was moving to another house soon. The accused had reportedly raped the girl in the night. It was learnt that the girl is a native of Kakinada district and is staying in her relatives house at Pedagantyada. The case was handed over to Disha police station for further action. Cases of rape and POCSO Act were also invoked against him.