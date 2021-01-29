Webinar on blended learning in schools tomorrow

Central Digital learning and EduBrisk in association with The Hindu In School will be organising a webinar on ‘21st century schools for ubiquitous learning’ and panel discussion will be on ‘Is blended learning in the classroom the panacea’. The webinar will be held on January 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For registration and for more details visit: http://bit.do/ 21st-Century-School.
The keynote speaker will be Saiju Aravind, senior scientist DRDO (Retired). a member of the Institute of Defence Scientists and Technologists (IDST).
Panelists will be B. Pratap Reddy, director, SCERT, Government of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Madhvi Chandra, associate director of Gitanjali Group of Schools and principal of Gitanjali Devshala, Lakshmi Chetty, co-founder of Sadhana High School, Nellore, and Renu Shorey, former director principal of educational institutions.
