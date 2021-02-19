Vijayawada

Nagalakshmi is new GVMC Commissioner

AP EPDCL CMD S. Nagalakshmi   | Photo Credit: C.V. Subrahmanyam

S. Nagalakshmi has assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) here on Thursday.

Ms. Nagalakshmi said her priority would be improvement of sanitation, drinking water and streetlights. She held a meeting with GVMC officials and directed them to ensure smooth conduct of the forthcoming GVMC polls, Swachh Sarvekshan-2021 and COVID-19 vaccination.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 19, 2021 8:39:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/nagalakshmi-is-new-gvmc-commissioner/article33876471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY