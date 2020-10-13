Deep depression crosses northern Andhra

Officials on the field to enumerate damage of crops, houses

The deep depression over West central Bay of Bengal has crossed northern Andhra Pradesh close to Kakinada on the coast between 6.30 a.m. and 7.30 a.m. on Tuesday, with maximum sustained speed of 55-65 km per hour, according to an official release issued by the Indian Meteorological Department.

The sea condition will remain rough on Tuesday.

The Kakinada coast between the city and Uppada area has been closed for vehicular movements as water entered the road and the houses. A few thatched houses were collapsed, according to local fisherfolk. However, no casualty was reported. Nearly ten houses located on the shore have been badly affected due to erosion owing to failure of geo-tube.

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy and Kakinada MP V. Geetha inspected the Uppada coast and adjoining villages where several families have been evacuated to the relief camps.

Fisheries Joint Director P. Koteswara Rao told The Hindu that all the boats engaged in the fishing in the Bay of Bengal have already arrived safely.Fishing activities will be stopped until normalcy is prevailed in the sea.

In the East Godavari delta and other plain areas, thousands of acres of paddy fields remained under water. The Agriculture Department and Revenue officials are enumerating the paddy fields, which are scheduled to be harvested by October end. The rainwater has logged in the low-lying areas in Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram. The towns of Pithapuram and Amalapuram have also been affected due to incessant rainfall over the past two days.

Heavy rains lash A.P.'s Krishna district

Very heavy to heavy rains lashed the district since Monday night throwing life out of gear in many parts due to deep depression moving over the region.

The district has received a whopping 4,855 mm rainfall across 50 mandals in the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday. On average, the district received 97.1 mm rainfall in the past day. The previous day only 11.7 mm average rainfall was witnessed.

Mandals of Vissannapeta (192mm), Nuzvid (184mm), Penugranchipolu (175mm), Vatsavai (172mm) and Bapulapadu (167mm) and several others including Vijayawada received a huge amount of rainfall.

Most of the roads in Vijayawada were waterlogged following continuous rainfall throughout the night and in the morning. Pedestrians had to wade through knee-deep water-filled roads to commute to work.

Meanwhile, inflows to the Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage are gradually increasing since morning.

The inflows went to 1.27 lakh cusecs at 10 am from 86,000 cusecs at 7 am.

District officials said the inflows would further rise as outflow at Pulichintala project upstream was around 2.80 lakh cusecs and Prakasam Barrage would eventually witness 4 lakh cusecs inflow.

Reviewing the situation district Collector A.Md. Imtiaz asked officials to make all necessary arrangements to mitigate rainfall and flood impact.