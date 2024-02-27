GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJYM condemns police action on its members at Mangalagiri

February 27, 2024 01:53 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) has condemned police ‘highhandedness’ on its members at Mangalagiri for erecting a flexi poster.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, BJYM State president Mitta Vamsi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five AIIMS colleges, including one at Mangalagiri, on Sunday. The BJYM put up a banner saying that the college was constructed with the Union government funds and that the State government has no role to play in it. It also said that the State government did not release a single rupee for the AIIMS Mangalagiri.

The police allegedly took action against the BJYM activists for putting up the banner. The Circle Inspector manhandled the BJYM cadres for the banner, said Mr. Vamsi who condemned the police action.

