Anti-plastic drive gets a fillip

A day after the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) launched a drive to replace plastic with bio-degradable material, the representatives of Indian Compostable Polymer Association (ICPA) came up with ‘compostable plastic’ which could be closest alternative to plastic.

The team of ICPA met Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh and explained the advantages of certified compostable plastic as effective alternative to single use plastics, according to a release by VMC.

ICPA team has proposed to collaborate with the VMC in creating awareness and promoting compostable plastics as best alternative to conventional plastics,

Mr. Venkatesh told the team that a decision would be taken after the VMC tests the quality and safety of the compostable plastic products and would further promote it in the city if satisfactory results emerge.

As per the rule 3(e) of Plastic Waste Management (PMW) of 2016, compostable plastic is a plastic that undergoes degradation by biological process during composting and yields carbondioxide, water and biomass like any other organic material. Compostable plastic bag manufacturers who were also present at the meeting offered support to the anti-plastic drive.

Manufacturing of compostable plastic bags will be licensed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) after the product was tested by Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CIPET).